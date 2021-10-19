I-Team

Latest CPD memo says cops who don't follow city COVID vaccine mandate not eligible for promotions

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police brass are tightening the department's vaccine regulation further, and a new memo essentially freezes the careers of anyone in violation of the city mandate.

The latest effort directed by City Hall raises the ante in the mayor's COVID play against cops: No jab, no job promotion.

The memo was sent to district commanders citywide, and constitutes the latest legal directive from headquarters aimed at convincing thousands of unprotected cops to get vaccinated as required by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and report the details on a special COVID portal.

The current threat goes at the heart of officers who have job advancement goals with the department. Any CPD employee who is bucking for a promotion will be ineligible if they aren't following the city's vaccine rules.

Officers at afternoon and overnight police roll calls will hear the new directive read from their superiors: either follow the rules or forget about that job promotion when it becomes available.

Monday's crackdown on career advancement follows a weekend of similar police memos, also obtained by the I-Team. Each memo more restrictive than the next. They include: Officers sent home without pay for not cooperating with the City Hall edict that covers thousands of municipal employees from sign painters to street sweepers; secretaries and managers.

One Chicago police official describing the escalating punishment coming from Lightfoot as "relentless."

A top commander told the I-Team that the stress on officers is indescribable on the job and with their spouses at home.
