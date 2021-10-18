Chicago police vaccine mandate: New CPD memo threatens discipline, firing for non-compliance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second memo, obtained by the I-Team, was distributed throughout CPD Sunday. The latest memo threatens the firing of officers who do not follow the city's vaccine policy and orders it be communicated to officers at all police roll calls.The memo escalates contention between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago police union."TO BE READ AT ALL ROLL CALLS FOR SEVEN (7) CONSECUTIVE DAYS. This AMC message informs Department members of consequences of disobeying a direct order to comply with the City of Chicago's Vaccination Policy issued 8 October 2021 and being the subject of the resulting disciplinary investigation. A Department member, civilian or sworn, who disobeys a direct order by a supervisor to comply with the City of Chicago's Vaccination Police issued 8 October 2021 will become the subject of a disciplinary investigation that could result in a penalty up to and including separation from the Chicago Police Department. Furthermore, sworn members who retire while under disciplinary investigations may be denied retirement credentials. Any questions concerning this AMC message may be directed to the Legal Affairs Division via e-mail," the memo said.This comes as the Fraternal Order of Police convened a member meeting for the second time this week at its West Loop headquarters, as the Friday deadline for all city workers to comply with Chicago's vaccine mandate requirements has come and gone, and a day aftereffectively limiting officers' ability to take time off until further notice.But members at the meeting were still discussing a plan to fight back against the mandate.The move is meant to shore up manpower in preparation for the city to potentially take large numbers of officers off the streets for defying the mandate starting this week.The latest memo, which was issued at 8:16 p.m. Sunday as the FOP was adjourning, is a significant escalation in the standoff that has been going on between City Hall and the Fraternal Order of Police over the last week.FOP posted a response on social media shortly after the Sunday memo."Still think this is about COVID or public health?? This mayor is a complete and utter joke. She is the epitome of hypocrisy. This is plan and simple union busting. The other city unions better wake up. Today it's us under attack. Tomorrow it will be you if you challenge this tyrant. We will not relent," the post said.A photo with the post showed Lightfoot at the Chicago Sky game, posing for a picture, maskless.St. Sabina's Michael Pfleger expressed his concern Sunday about what officers being pulled off the streets might mean for the city."Communities that already feel abandoned and communities that live in fear should not wonder what next is going to happen in their neighborhood," he said.While no officers were taken off the streets this weekend and the standoff has now reached the courts with both sides suing each other, Pfleger offered himself and other faith leaders as arbiters."I personally believe in the vaccine but I'm also asking for the sake of our city that the mayor and the FOP president come together and invite faith leaders -- faith leaders of their own choosing -- to come in and negotiate and work this out, and come out of the room unified," Pfleger said.The prospects of a compromise seems distant, however, Lightfoot's threat to place those in defiance of the order in a no-pay status remains in place, as does the FOP president's previous statements regarding just how many officers might choose to simply walk away."This notion that individual officers get to be insubordinate as they choose, as they pick and choose, we're not having that," the mayor said last week."Roughly 38% of the sworn officers on this job, almost 40% can lock in a pension and walk away today," Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Jr. said.Lightfoot even took the matter to court, threatening that officers would break the contract with the city if they strike or walk off the job.The mayor plans to disclose specific numbers, regarding how many officers are and are not in compliance with the vaccine mandate on Monday.Lightfoot and other city leaders will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.