CPD issues alert over possible attempted kidnapping, child luring incident on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert Friday for a possible attempted kidnapping or child luring incident in the city's Clearing neighborhood earlier this week.

CPD said a 12-year-old girl was walking her dogs about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 6100-block of West 62nd Street when a male suspect in a black SUV asked her if she needed a ride.

The girl saw the man performing lewd acts, police said.

She walked away, and the man began to curse at her and drove away, CPD said.

He is described as being in his 20s or 30s and slender, with short cropped curly hair and full facial hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, police said.

His vehicle was described as a black newer edition four-door compact SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 492-3810.

