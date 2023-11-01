Des Plaines man charged in Bridgeport attempted kidnapping: Chicago police

A man was beaten and tied up during an attempted Bridgeport, Chicago kidnapping in the 3600 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Des Plaines man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Raymond Marshall, 34, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of attempted kidnapping.

Police said the kidnapping attempt happened in the 3600-block of South Morgan Street.

Police said three suspects approached the 35-year-old victim and beat him, police said. They then put restraints on him and tried to force him into a vehicle.

The victim was also tased and his phone was stolen. One of the suspects was impersonating a police officer.

All three suspects ran when Chicago police showed up. Officers were able to grab one of those suspects.

Marshall is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

