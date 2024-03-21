Chicago police officers facing serious discipline can now take cases to arbitrator

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new ruling will allow Chicago police officers facing the most serious disciplinary charges to bypass the Chicago Police Board, the ABC7 I-Team reports.

Instead, officers can take their cases to an arbitrator.

A Cook County judge said those hearings should be public, despite the police union's request for them to be held behind closed doors.

The ruling relates to cases where an officer could be dismissed or suspended for more than a year.

From now on, the city can only hold police board hearings in these instances if the officer agrees.