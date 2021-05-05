The Chicago Office of Inspector General released a series of flowcharts Wednesday that map the investigative and disciplinary process for members of the Chicago Police Department.
In a press release, OIG said it created 20 different flowcharts that allow users to "trace all possible disciplinary pathways for CPD members, depending upon rank, sworn or civilian status, amount of recommended discipline, investigating agency, appeal process exercised, etc."
The agency also shared a Guide to the Disciplinary Process for the Chicago Police Department to "to provide a high-level overview of the disciplinary process for all CPD members, sworn and civilian, for all types of allegations of misconduct and levels of recommended discipline."
Full details on the flowchart and guide can be found on the OIG's website.
New flowcharts outline Chicago Police Department disciplinary process
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News