Chicago police officer stripped of powers after 'offensive gesture'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

(Colin Boyle, @colinbphoto)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been relieved of his police powers by Superintendent David Brown after police said the officer made an offensive gesture that was captured in photographs.

Chicago police issued a statement Tuesday saying, "The officer used a vulgar, offensive gesture directed at a member of the public while on duty and in uniform. The member will be limited to administrative duties at the direction of the Superintendent."

The photographs surfaced after a protest in Chicago earlier this month.
