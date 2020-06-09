Chicago police officer stripped of powers after 'offensive gesture'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been relieved of his police powers by Superintendent David Brown after police said the officer made an offensive gesture that was captured in photographs.Chicago police issued a statement Tuesday saying, "The officer used a vulgar, offensive gesture directed at a member of the public while on duty and in uniform. The member will be limited to administrative duties at the direction of the Superintendent."The photographs surfaced after a protest in Chicago earlier this month.