coronavirus chicago

Chicago Police Department low on PPE to protect officers from coronavirus

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Healthcare workers aren't the only ones trying to stay protected from the coronavirus. There is a push for protective gear for Chicago police officers as well.

Chicago Police Department said it's officers on the street are dangerously close to running out of critical protective gear.

"We have not reached a point in Chicago where we have been able to give every single officer a mask because we just don't have enough," said Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Not only do they not have enough masks for every officer, but CPD said their supply of a crucial testing solution for those N95 masks is now depleted.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders

"What that means is, in order for the mask to work you have to have an air tight seal. There's a solution you can test the seal with officers before they are deployed," Guglielmi said, "We've actually run out of that solution."

Now, just like states and hospital, police are pleading with the private sector to offer up stock piles of life-saving devices.

"CPD is going to come to a dangerous point here where we are no longer able to fit officers with these masks, which could ultimately effect calls for service," Guglielmi said.

RELATED: Chicago coronavirus testing facility for first responders run by Illinois National Guard opens on NW Side

As of Monday, the National Guard is now helping to make sure first responders can be tested at a new drive-thru facility set up just for them.

On the city's Northwest Side, uniformed National Guard members administer the tests that are reserved for credentialed first responders - those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News