Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announces community policing plan

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD Supt. Brown announces new community policing initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown provided an update to the department's Community Policing Strategic Plan.

Superintendent Brown said the new plan focuses on four areas: community engagement, youth engagement, neighborhood policing initative and expanding the Civil Rights Unit.

The unit is primarily responsible for investigating reports of hate crimes. Superintendent Brown said new liasons for the LGBTQ+,homeless and religious communities have been appointed,

Calls for change in how CPD officers are identified in paperwork after police shootings

Last week, CPD announced a new foot chase policy. Under the new interim policy, a foot pursuit is only considered appropriate if there is probably cause for an arrest, or if an individual has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime or endanger the public, Brown said. Foot pursuits are prohibited for minor traffic offenses; the offense in question must be a Class A Misdemeanor or higher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News