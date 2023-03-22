11 exonerees file federal lawsuits against former Chicago detective for coercing false confessions

Eleven new federal lawsuits have been filed against disgraced former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Eleven people who were wrongfully convicted say Guevara coerced false confessions in their cases.

Some of the men have been waiting decades for justice.

"We just want to live like normal human beings. Get a job, have a family, so things like everybody else. Like civilians but we're still treated as convicts," said Rosendo Hernandez, who has been exonerated.

Hernandez is among the eleven men who served time then had the charges dropped, and now are seeking justice in federal court against Guevara and the City of Chicago.

"The city of Chicago needs to stop and do what's right," said Esther Hernandez, the mother of two exonerees. "All these years and we are still fighting."

Tuesday, lawsuits were filed on behalf of the men who claim Guevara violated their civil rights with violence and coercion to get wrongful convictions.

"Mr. Guevara engaged in one of the most corrupt set of investigations this city -- or any city -- has even seen, resulting in 39 exonerations," said Jon Loevy, an attorney for exonerees.

"It's long overdue somebody step up and do the right," said Daniel Rodriguez, who has also been exonerated.

Tuesday, they gathered in front of city hall.

"A simple apology to these men, 'we sorry for what happened to you; we are sorry it happened on our watch; it shouldn't have happened.' That would go a long way," said Russell Ainsworth, another attorney for exonerees.

Attorneys for the exonerated said a couple of the men have settled with the city but most are still waiting for their certification of innocence and compensation.

No one from the city's law office responded to ABC7's requests for comment.