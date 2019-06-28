Chicago police holding 2 gun buybacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an effort to get guns off the streets of Chicago.

Two gun buyback events coming are coming up. For both events, people who turn in a gun can get $100 and $10 for BB guns, air-guns and replica guns, no questions asked.

The first gun buyback will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at People's Church of the Harvest COGIC, 3570 W. 5th Ave., Chicago.

The second gun buyback takes place on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.n. at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, 6620 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkwoodlawngun buybackguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ill. gas tax set to double Monday as Gov. Pritzker expected to sign bill
Man dies after ingesting unknown substance during arrest in Waukegan, police say
Chicago e-scooters bring plenty of problems 2 weeks into pilot program
Specialized sports equipment for people with disabilities stolen in Franklin Park
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes into NC home
Certain dog food linked to serious form of canine heart disease
'Gorilla crow' spotted in Japan is taking internet by storm
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Friday with isolated storms
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks
State investigating 4 cases of Legionnaires' disease at Advocate Christ Medical Center
More TOP STORIES News