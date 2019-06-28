Chicago police holding 2 gun buybacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an effort to get guns off the streets of Chicago.Two gun buyback events coming are coming up. For both events, people who turn in a gun can get $100 and $10 for BB guns, air-guns and replica guns, no questions asked.The first gun buyback will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at People's Church of the Harvest COGIC, 3570 W. 5th Ave., Chicago.The second gun buyback takes place on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.n. at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, 6620 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago.