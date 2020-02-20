Chicago police investigating North Side carjackings, armed robberies in Loop, South Loop Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after several carjackings and armed robberies reported in under two hours Wednesday night.The first carjacking occurred in the 2600-block of West Fitch Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old man was parked in a red Land Rover when two suspects approached, opened the door, took out a handgun and demanded the car.The man complied with the carjackers, who fled south on Rockwell Street.A second carjacking occurred in the Gold Coast as a man and woman were forced out of a Porsche at gunpoint.The victims were about to park their car in the 1500-block of North Dearborn Street at about 9:10 p.m. when police said two men in dark clothing approached.One of the men was armed and demanded the keys to the car. The victims complied and one suspect fled in the victim's Porsche and the other fled in a maroon vehicle northbound in an alley, police said.The first robbery occurred at about 10:02 p.m. in the 200-block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said a 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a robber approached him from behind and demanded his coat.The man complied with the robber, who fled south on Michigan Avenue in a red Range Rover.At about 10:11 p.m., police said two men, ages 26 and 41, were walking in the 200-block of East 13th Street when police said two male robbers, between 16 and 26 years old, approached.The robbers demanded property from the victims, who complied and gave them their luxury watches, wallets, cash, cell phones and coats, police said.One of the robbers was armed with a handgun, police said. They then fled in a waiting red Range Rover Sport that fled westbound on 13th Street and southbound on Michigan Avenue.In each incident, the victims were unharmed.In the Gold Coast, many people who live and work in the area are surprised."It's definitely very frightening and unsettling, especially for this area," said Rachiel Kennen. "I'm really glad to know that the family is alright.""It's terrifying, you know," said resident Joe Spelde. "We're living on the same street we have the same type of garage so if we're pulling in at night now that's something we have to consider now."Area Central detectives are investigating and are looking into the possibility that the incidents are related. No one is in custody.