Paint the Blue fundraiser for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation kicks off Friday

Friday, May 12, 2023 11:40AM
The Paint the Town Blue fundraiser kicks off Friday in the Beverly neighborhood benefiting the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fundraiser kicks off Friday in the Beverly neighborhood benefiting the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The sixth annual "Paint the Town Blue" campaign begins with a police pancake breakfast at the Original Pancake House in Beverly.

From Friday through May 21, more than 100 businesses around town will display and sell blue stars to raise money for the foundation, which supports the families of fallen officers.

For more information, visit cpdmemorial.org/events/paint-the-town-blue.

