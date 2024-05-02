Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to honor fallen officers in Run to Remember 5K race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 20th annual Run to Remember 5K is set to take place on Saturday.

The race helps raise money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation which supports families of fallen Chicago police officers.

Executive Board President for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Sandra Wortham joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the run.

"One of the most frightening things about losing someone, often violently, is that people will forget," she said. "We vow to let our families know that their officers will never be forgotten. We will always honor and remember them."

The run begins at 8 a.m. at the Gold Star Families Memorial in Downtown.

Online pre-registration has closed. Wortham same-day registration will be available starting at 6:30 a.m.

The run comes two weeks after Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca was shot and killed. On Wednesday, his accused killer was arrested in Glendale Heights.

According to Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins and multiple police sources, the handcuffs restraining Tate's wrists behind his back were the department-issued handcuffs belonging to Officer Huesca.

To learn more about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, click here.