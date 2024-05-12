Evanston residents line up at Hewn Bakery to grab delicious Mother's Day treats

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Mother's Day starts with breakfast.

"Mother's Day means work for me and Ellen," said Hewn Bakery co-owner Julie Matthei.

And for a line of hungry customers on this special holiday, that breakfast comes from Hewn Bakery located on Central Street in Evanston.

"It's our 11th year, so some customers weren't even born when their parents started coming in," said Hewn Bakery co-owner Ellen King.

Matthei and King say this labor of love takes months of planning.

"It's just showing people are supporting a small mom-owned business, independently-owned business and I think that's great. That's a wonderful thing for Central Street and a wonderful thing for the community," Matthei said.

SEE ALSO | Happy Mother's Day: What's the best advice you've ever gotten from Mom?

Starting in the wee hours of the morning, customers lined up to get the first pick of delicious pastries, quiche, bagels, pies and more.

"A lot of times, you see lines out the door when you drive by all the time," said Hewn regular Steve Hackney.

Hackney says he picked up sourdough bread and pastries on Sunday morning for his mother-in-law.

He says starting the holiday at Hewn is always a win.

"The quality is incredible. It's a fun part of being in Evanston," Hackney said.