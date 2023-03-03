Chicago FOP holding election Friday, with president John Catanzara facing challenge to lead union

Chicago's police union will hold an election Friday, with current president John Catanzara facing a challenger.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police will vote for a union president Friday.

Union members will have to choose between current president John Catanzara, and Detective Robert Bartlett for a three-year term.

During his term, Catanzara has faced criticism for his contentious relationship with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders, he's also been accused of making controversial statements.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Bartlett, is a 24-year veteran of the department and hopes to rebuild the FOP's relationships with leaders and improve transparency.

He has apparently accused Catanzara of excessive spending of union dues and not securing sufficient raises for officers.

