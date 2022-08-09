Chicago FOP President John Catanzara says he won't challenge Lightfoot in 2023 mayoral election

The president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police will not be running for mayor of Chicago in next year's election.

In an interview with ABC7, John Catanzara said he wants to instead focus on getting reelected as head of the FOP.

"My campaign to be mayor would be coinciding with my reelection for this job right here," Catanzara said. "I couldn't tolerate not getting re-elected and fighting the powers that be on behalf of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department."

In November of 2021, Catanzara had indicated he wanted to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 election. Those comments came on the same day that Catanzara retired as a Chicago police officer, after the first day of a disciplinary hearing over comments he made on social media.

Now that Catanzara is officially not running, he said the FOP still plans to be involved in the mayoral race, and the organization will make an announcement about its endorsement after interviewing the candidates and taking a vote.