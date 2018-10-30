Chicago police officer injured in accidental shooting

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after he was injured in an accidental shooting while in his vehicle, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment after being shot in the leg or groin, Guglielmi said, and then transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

"The officer was talking, alert and in good spirits," Guglielmi said in a tweet at 2:45 p.m.

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson left a budget hearing to tend to the officer.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate.
