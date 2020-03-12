Jurors will not get to hear directly from Cmdr. Paul Bauer's alleged killer, Shomari Legghette

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3518328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team have received a letter from Shomari Legghette, who is in jail on charges that he shot and killed a high ranking Chicago police official.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of police officers, media and family and friends of Commander Paul Bauer packed the courtroom Thursday morning expecting to hear from his alleged killer, 46-year-old Shomari Legghette.In a letter to the ABC-7 I-team several months after Bauer was shot to death in a stairwell next to the state of Illlinois building, Legghette claimed it was self-defense and that he was unaware Bauer was a police officer.He said he was anxious to tell that to jurors on the stand.In opening arguments, Kamin told jurors it was self-defense and hinted they would hear from Legghette.Instead, jurors only heard from Legghette's longtime friend, Marcus Perkins.He told the court that Legghette, a former Dunbar high school basketball star frequently wore body armor when he left the house, as he was on the day he is accused of shooting commander Bauer.Leghette's attorney said Legghette wore body armor because the admitted drug dealer was in a dangerous line of work and needed protection.Jurors will not get to hear that explanation from Legghette himself.Prosecutors presented witnesses who said Bauer was wearing his uniform and badge.Judge Erica Reddick denied a defense motion asking for a directed verdict of not guilty, and said that there is ample evidence for a jury to decide the fate of Legghette.Attorneys from both sides will now have the chance to make their closing statements to the jury in the morning.The judge says she expects the case to go to the jury Friday afternoon.