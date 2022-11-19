Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call

Dr. Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less were also killed in the attack.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gone but not forgotten. That's the message as The Chicago Police Department held a memorial roll call for Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was killed in the line of duty four years ago.

Saturday, the community, once again, acknowledged the sacrifice of one of their own with a memorial roll call for the fallen Chicago police officer.

"For them to keep remembering him every year, it really just means everything me, especially to my kids," said Officer's Jimenez' widow, Crystal Jimenez.

The family of the 28-year-old married father of three and the officers of CPD's 2nd District on the city's South Side, where Jimenez worked, gathered for the weekend remembrance along with Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

"Crystal, four years ago, your best friend and your family's hero did what police officers are trained to do. He ran into danger to help save the lives of strangers," said Captain Nicole Clark, with the Chicago Police Department.

Jimenez joined the force in 2017 and had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed back on November 19, 2018, while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less were also killed in the attack.

Jimenez's former partner, Officer Jennifer Lewis, remembers that horrible day.

"To go through that experience, its a toll on everybody," Officer Lewis said. "But it's even harder to make sure -- that we all make sure -- that we are in each other's lives."

During the hour-long tribute, all of the officer's children spoke to their father's friends, family, and co-workers.

His oldest daughter, who is now a teenager, shared a letter she wrote to her father about what her life is like without him.

"You know dad, I miss you a lot. I have my days where I feel stress and I need to let it out. I wish I could just sit here next to you and talk my life away," said his oldest daughter, Ebony Jimenez.

So, as time does move on, those who knew and loved Officer Samuel Jimenez are forced to as well, struggling with the daily events of life that remind them of their loss.

Officers at the 2nd District are vowing never to forget their friend or the sacrifice both he and his family have made.