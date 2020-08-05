Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.Officers were responding to reports of a domestic incident at about 3:40 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.When they arrived on the scene, they encountered the suspect who was on third third floor and engaged police in a conversation. Superintendent David Brown said officers engaged in de-escalation tactics, but the man began firing down at the officers who were on the ground level.One of the officers was shot in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where is in serious condition, but the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said. Officers did not return fire, police said.The suspect was taken into custody and Superintendent Brown said he is a felony gun offender. A woman and child who were inside are doing OK, Brown said.