Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers were responding to reports of a domestic incident at about 3:40 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.

When they arrived on the scene, they encountered the suspect who was on third third floor and engaged police in a conversation. Superintendent David Brown said officers engaged in de-escalation tactics, but the man began firing down at the officers who were on the ground level.

Supt. Brown gives update on shooting of officer


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown givse an update after a police officer was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning.



One of the officers was shot in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where is in serious condition, but the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said. Officers did not return fire, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and Superintendent Brown said he is a felony gun offender. A woman and child who were inside are doing OK, Brown said.

RELATED: Charges filed in CPD shooting at 25th District station

Brown said the officer is the fourth to be struck by gunfire from suspects this week.

"It just speaks to the courage, bravery and dedication of the Chicago Police Department and its officers during this unprecedented time and challenging time not only with the pandemic and civil unrest but also the push against police and yet our officers are continuing to risk everything to protect their city," Brown said.

Last week, three police officers were shot and two others injured after police said a carjacking suspect was able to fire a gun while being arrested on the Northwest Side.
