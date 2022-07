Chicago police officer found dead in home ruled suicide

EMBED >More News Videos Seven call centers around Illinois have been contracted to help individuals in crisis or their loved ones get help locally.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The cause of death of a Chicago police officer who was found dead in a home Friday has been ruled a suicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Durand Lee ,. the medical examiner released Friday afternoon.The 5th District officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said."Please keep this Officer's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Ahern said.There was a procession from the home to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Friday morning.Further details were not immediately available.More than a dozen suicides have been reported in the CPD since 2018. A 2017 Justice Department report found CPD's suicide rate was 60% higher than the nationwide average for officers.The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers help around the clock for people in crisis at (800) 273-8255.