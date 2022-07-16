suicide

Chicago police officer found dead in home ruled suicide

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago police officer found dead in home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The cause of death of a Chicago police officer who was found dead in a home Friday has been ruled a suicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Durand Lee,. the medical examiner released Friday afternoon.

The 5th District officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

RELATED: NAMI Chicago prepares for launch of mental health crisis hotline

"Please keep this Officer's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Ahern said.

There was a procession from the home to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Friday morning.

RELATED: Proposed ordinance would give death benefits to spouses of 1st responders who die by suicide

Further details were not immediately available.

More than a dozen suicides have been reported in the CPD since 2018. A 2017 Justice Department report found CPD's suicide rate was 60% higher than the nationwide average for officers.

RELATED: Suicide prevention: New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers help around the clock for people in crisis at (800) 273-8255.

Seven call centers around Illinois have been contracted to help individuals in crisis or their loved ones get help locally.



The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this post.
