COPA has closed its investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Chicago police officers after being unable to substantiate the claims.

COPA closes investigation into CPD migrant sex allegations after being unable to substantiate claims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving Chicago police officer and migrants is closed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it could not substantiate any claim and no victims or witnesses have come forward in the 10th or 19th police districts.

COPA said it received information from a city employee that alleged a CPD office in the 10th District had sex with an underage migrant who became pregnant.

SEE ALSO: COPA's Chicago police migrant sex investigation unable to find any alleged victim so far

COPA contacted the Chicago Police Department Bureau of Internal Affairs and also received information about an allegation in the 19th District.

COPA reached out to faith and community leaders and service providers and canvassed multiple locations and shelters where migrants are being housed.