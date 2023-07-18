COPA to give update into Chicago police migrant sex allegations

COPA will give an update on its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations by Chicago officers at the 10th District station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday into the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Chicago police and migrants.

COPA has been investigating allegations of multiple officers at the 10th District police station having sexual interactions with migrants there.

One allegation involves a teenage migrant who was living at the police station.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he's waiting to hear the update on COPA's findings Tuesday.

"We are going to see what COPA discovers and what information they will provide with the us before we make any proclamation on next steps," Mayor Johnson said.

Last week, the city's public safety committee called on COPA to expedite its investigation into officers at the 10th District.

The FOP, which represents rank-and-file police officers, is questioning the allegations.

Meanwhile, CPD's Bureau of Internal Affairs has also been conducting its own investigation. The Bureau of Internal Affairs is expected to speak at the news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.