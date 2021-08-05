Chicago police officer charged with battery, misconduct in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been charged in a 2020 shooting that injured a man at a CTA Red Line station.

Officer Melvina Bogard, 32, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Bogard surrendered to authorities and will appear in bond court Thursday afternoon. The Chicago Police Department said Thursday morning that they have no comment at this time.

The February 28 shooting took place in the CTA's Grand Red Line station.

Ariel Roman was critically injured in the incident, which began when police said mass transit officers on a Red Line train saw a man moving from train car to train car, which is against a city ordinance. The officers made contact with the man, later identified as Roman, and attempted to arrest him.

A struggle ensued on the Grand platform as the man resisted arrest, police said. Officers then deployed their Tasers.

As the man continued to resist, police said one of the officers shot twice. Other mass transit officers came to render aid, and the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A witness recorded a video showing the struggle, with a man held on the ground by two police officers.

"He was resisting but he was not violent, as far as I could see, and he was unarmed," said Michael McDunnah, who shot the video.

Roughly two minutes pass with police pinning the man to the ground. The female officer called for backup as the man on the ground refused to give up.

"At some point the male officer said 'shoot him,'" McDunnah said. "The female officer at that point, I think, pulled out her mace and maced him in the face."

That's when the situation appears to escalate. The man staggers to his feet, freshly maced.

"That was the point at which the female officer fired her weapon," said McDunnah.

From there, the video shows the man and officers sprinting up the escalator, and another gunshot can be heard.

Another witness recorded officers tending to the man after he'd been shot, before taking him away in an ambulance.

Last April, the Chicago Police Department recommended that Bogard and Officer Bernard Butler be fired.
