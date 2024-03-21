Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police officer shot on W. Side; suspect critically injured, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Thursday night on Chicago's West Side, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

The officer was shot in the 3800-block of West Ferdinand Street in Garfield Park, the spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, CFD said.

A second officer was taken to Stroger with shortness of breath, according to CFD.

The suspect was also shot and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 7 p.m., and there was a large police presence with a number of apparent evidence markers in a large crime scene.

A white SUV could be seen with a number of apparent bullet holes on its driver's side, as well.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding, as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

