WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police expected to announce charges in West Chatham shooting that killed 3 | LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 21, 2024 4:34PM
LIVE UPDATE from Chicago police on triple homicide
LIVE UPDATE from Chicago police on triple homicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Thursday in connection with a triple homicide in West Chatham last month.

CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling is expected to speak about 11:30 a.m. at Public Safety Headquarters.

Three people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, and another person was wounded in a shooting inside a home in the West Chatham neighborhood Feb. 25, Chicago police said.

Amere Deese, 14, was shot in the back inside a house in the 8000-block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Amere Deese, 14, was among three people killed in a West Chatham shooting in Chicago in the 8000-block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Police said just after 7:30 p.m., there was some type of altercation inside the house when two males entered and opened fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified a 20-year-old man, who was also killed, as Ladeverett Ringgold.

A 36-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old boy was also injured.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW