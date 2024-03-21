Chicago police expected to announce charges in West Chatham shooting that killed 3 | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Thursday in connection with a triple homicide in West Chatham last month.
CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling is expected to speak about 11:30 a.m. at Public Safety Headquarters.
Three people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, and another person was wounded in a shooting inside a home in the West Chatham neighborhood Feb. 25, Chicago police said.
Amere Deese, 14, was shot in the back inside a house in the 8000-block of South Vincennes Avenue.
Police said just after 7:30 p.m., there was some type of altercation inside the house when two males entered and opened fire.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified a 20-year-old man, who was also killed, as Ladeverett Ringgold.
A 36-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old boy was also injured.
