Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in man's Garfield Ridge shooting death: CPD

Rogers Park Chicago police shooting left 5 hurt, 1 critically Tuesday
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A homeowner shot a 23-year-old man to death early Wednesday during a physical altercation in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The incident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. in the 5600-block of South Nottingham Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The incident involves a Chicago police officer.

The officer suffered facial injuries and was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, sources say.

Area One detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which appears to be domestic-related, Chicago police said.

Five people were injured, one critically, in a shootout with Chicago police in Rogers Park Tuesday night, fire officials said.

