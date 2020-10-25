Man arrested after fatal Chicago police shooting in Little Village charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who was arrested Friday after thehas been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the shooting that prompted officers to the scene.Saul Zaragoza, 25, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon for the shooting, which left a male with a graze wound to the head, Chicago police said.Following the initial report of shots fired about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3700-block of West 26th Street, where they encountered the vehicle suspected in the shooting, police said. After the vehicle crashed into a light pole, officers fatally shot 25-year-old Marc Nevarez during "an armed encounter" as Nevarez tried to flee on foot.Zaragoza was found in the crashed vehicle and taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said. A used handgun was allegedly found in the vehicle with him.Zaragoza, a Berwyn resident, is due in bond court Sunday.Manyto demand justice for Nevarez, just a day after he was shot and killed. They said deadly force wasn't necessary."We're here again because (Friday) a 25-year-old was killed by the hands of the police as he was running away. He was killed in his back. He was not a danger to the public," said community activist Maria Lara.Police officials said the officers arrived Friday just in time to see a grey Ford Focus driving away. The vehicle's driver ended up crashing as officers attempted to stop the car.According to investigators, Nevarez, who was the driver, was armed and shot by police as he tried to run away.Another man and a woman were also seen running from the vehicle. The man, now identified as Zaragoza, was taken into custody, but the woman is said to still be on the loose, according to police.Two guns were recovered from the scene, according to police. A revolver was found where Nevarez was shot and a semi-automatic was discovered on the backseat floor of the car.The man who suffered a graze wound to the head during the initial attack is said to be okay, officials said.The group is calling for police funding to go to community resources.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating the fatal shooting, however, the groups said they don't trust the system and want the Civilian Police Accountability Council to investigate the incident.Any officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, CPD said.