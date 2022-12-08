Chicago police officer involved in shooting in West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an officer was involved in a shooting in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100-block of West 126th Place. The circumstances of what led up to the shooting were not immediately known or clear, but police did say that a suspect was shot in the hand.

Police also said officers recovered a gun at the scene.

No police officers were injured, CPD said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, confirmed it is investigating the shooting and are at the scene.

No further details have been released.

