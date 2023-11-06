Grand Crossing shooting: CPD officer shot on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Monday on the city's South Side, a CPD spokesman said.

The officer was shot in the 7300-block of South Dante Avenue in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, the spokesman said.

The officer was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

Chicago fire officials said the officer was shot in the arm, and is expected to be OK.

A second officer who was not shot was expected to be taken to a hospital, as well, CFD said.

Another individual was taken to U of C with a gunshot wound in extremely critical condition, CFD said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to the scene.

