3 Chicago police officers, suspect shot on NW Side during arrest; 2 other officers injured

The shooting took place while arresting a carjacking suspect at the 25th District station
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers and a carjacking suspect were shot and two others injured while arresting the suspect in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the officers were arresting a carjacking suspect at the 25th District station at 5555 West Grand Avenue when at about 9:40 a.m. during the arrest process, the suspect was able to fire several shots at the officers.

One officer was shot in the neck and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. A doctor at Illinois Masonic said a breathing tube was put in to protect his airway and they are working to stabilize him.

A second officer was shot in the hip and transported to Loyola University Medical Center. A third officer was shot in a protective vest and the bullet did not penetrate through. That officer was also taken to Loyola Medical Center.

Two other officers suffered chest pains and were taken to Loyola Medical Center for treatment.

EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago cop was wounded in a shooting in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.



The carjacking suspect was also wounded and transported to Stroger Hospital. The suspect's condition is not known.

Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was wanted in connection with a carjacking downtown on June 26.

Speaking outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Superintendent Brown asked for prayers for the officers and the whole department.

"I want to strongly emphasize the inherent danger that these and all Chicago police officers experience every day protecting the residents of Chicago," he said. "When they leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything, they risk everything protecting all of us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohanson parkpolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer shotchicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Girl, 2, critically injured in Hammond shooting: police
Officials warn rising COVID-19 positivity rates could trigger reopening rollbacks
Alligator spotted in Lake Lynwood; search ongoing: police
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
LIVE: John Lewis' funeral at Atlanta church; 3 presidents attend
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Show More
Dunkin' to close 800 stores across US
Multiple semi, vehicle crash on I-80 WB just east of I-355
'It was a miracle' : 2 COVID-19 survivors who underwent double lung transplants in Chicago share stories
Hundreds exposed to COVID-19 after attending Florida outdoor graduation
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, rain south Thursday
More TOP STORIES News