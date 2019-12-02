Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Mayor Lightfoot announces termination of Supt. Eddie Johnson
Lightfoot said her decision comes after an internal investigation into the night Johnson was discovered asleep in his police-issued SUV at a stop sign in October.
"It has become clear that Mr. Johnson engaged in a series of actions that are intolerable for any leader in a position of trust, particularly the head of the Chicago Police Department," Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot said Johnson engaged in conduct "unbecoming of an officer" and engaged in "unethical lapses" and "flawed decision-making."
After the incident at a South Side intersection, Johnson blamed medication issues. It later came out that he had actually been drinking and dining with friends - facts made public by Mayor Lori Lightfoot after she had a conversation with the superintendent.
"Just like with the public, Eddie Johnson intentionally lied to me several times," Lightfoot said. "Even when I challenged him about the narrative he shared with me, he maintained that he was telling the truth. I now know definitively that he was not. Had I known these facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there. I certainly would not have participated in a celebratory press conference to announce his retirement."
Lightfoot declined to go into detail about the incident, saying it would not be fair to Johnson's wife or children. She also said this needs to be a turning point for the Chicago Police Department and the culture there. She has reviewed body cam video from that night, but declined to comment on it so as not to influence the Inspector General's report.
Johnson announced his retirement on November 7. He has served as a Chicago police officer for 31 years, and as superintendent for three and a half years.
Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck, whom Lightfoot appointed last month, is on his way to Chicago now.
