Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has been fired, effective immediately, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced at City Hall Monday morning.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Mayor Lightfoot announces termination of Supt. Eddie Johnson

Watch Mayor Lori Lightfoot's full press conference on the termination of CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.



Lightfoot said her decision comes after an internal investigation into the night Johnson was discovered asleep in his police-issued SUV at a stop sign in October.

I-TEAM: Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
ABC7's I-Team looks at who is on deck to take over as Eddie Johnson plays out his last weeks on the job, and how Johnson's remaining time will include an internal investigation of last month's "mystery-incident."


"It has become clear that Mr. Johnson engaged in a series of actions that are intolerable for any leader in a position of trust, particularly the head of the Chicago Police Department," Lightfoot said.

WATCH: Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had a 'couple of drinks' before medical episode
ABC7's I-Team looks into questions about how Chicago's top police official ended up slumped over the wheel of his car late Thursday on a South Side street.


Lightfoot said Johnson engaged in conduct "unbecoming of an officer" and engaged in "unethical lapses" and "flawed decision-making."
After the incident at a South Side intersection, Johnson blamed medication issues. It later came out that he had actually been drinking and dining with friends - facts made public by Mayor Lori Lightfoot after she had a conversation with the superintendent.

"Just like with the public, Eddie Johnson intentionally lied to me several times," Lightfoot said. "Even when I challenged him about the narrative he shared with me, he maintained that he was telling the truth. I now know definitively that he was not. Had I known these facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there. I certainly would not have participated in a celebratory press conference to announce his retirement."

Lightfoot declined to go into detail about the incident, saying it would not be fair to Johnson's wife or children. She also said this needs to be a turning point for the Chicago Police Department and the culture there. She has reviewed body cam video from that night, but declined to comment on it so as not to influence the Inspector General's report.

WATCH: Eddie Johnson announces retirement alongside Mayor Lightfoot
At a press conference Thursday morning, CPD Supt. Eddie JOhnson said, "it's time.'



Johnson announced his retirement on November 7. He has served as a Chicago police officer for 31 years, and as superintendent for three and a half years.

Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck, whom Lightfoot appointed last month, is on his way to Chicago now.

WATCH: Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Charlie Beck, the former chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, will serve as Chicago's interim police superintended after Superintendent Eddie Johnson retires.

