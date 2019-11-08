Politics

Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck named interim CPD superintendent to replace retiring Eddie Johnson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck will serve as interim Chicago police superintendent with the retirement of Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

"I want to tell you how excited I am to work with Mayor Lightfoot and continue the legacy of my close friend Eddie Johnson," Interim Superintendent Beck said.

WATCH: CPD Superintendent Johnson announces retirement
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson annouced his retirement Thursday.



Beck, 66, is the son of a former cop and a native of Long Beach, California. He served in the LAPD for 41 years and became chief in 2009 before retiring in 2018.

When Johnson first became superintendent in April 2016, Beck said he called him to offer him, "Whatever the LAPD has" and ended up loaning his chief of staff for over a year to Chicago to help.

"For the last several years, Chicago and Los Angeles have been partner cities in developing and implementing proven strategies to safeguard our communities and build community trust. Over that time, I got to know Superintendent Johnson and we've become very good friends and colleagues," Interim Superintendent Beck said. "I am truly privileged for the opportunity to now serve as Interim Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department and build upon the incredible work done by Superintendent Johnson and the dedicated police officers in Chicago."

Beck will work side-by-side with Johnson until the end of the year, a prospect the outgoing superintendent says would have value.

"I do know Charlie Beck, he has been a friend and a mentor," Johnson said. "Back in 2016, when things were just spiraling out of control, I reached out to several other cities and he was one of them and he has been a friend to me from that moment."

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson sat down with ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall right after announcing his retirement Thursday.



Johnson says his eventual successor needs to be involved in the community, willing to talk to his or her critics and both advocate for and hold accountable rank-and-file officers.

Speaking to students at the University of Chicago Thursday night, Johnson could barely contain his emotions.

RELATED: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces retirement

"And I love this department, so it's not easy, but mentally, I'm in a good place," Johnson said.

Earlier, joined by family, the 59-year-old Johnson said he'd thought about retiring for months. He said the ongoing investigation into last month's incident where he was found slumped over in his car had no bearing on his decision, citing a recent family trip to London.

"It made me feel normal and it made me feel how much I wanted to get that back," Johnson said.

RELATED: Cloud over Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days

Mayor Lightfoot praised the career cop for his three decades' of service, including nearly four years as superintendent.

"Superintendent Johnson took on the challenge of reducing violence throughout our city and changing the culture within the CPD," Lightfoot said.

Johnson's last day on the job will be December 31. He said he plans to take at least a month off before deciding what's next. He said he's a high octane kind of guy, so he says there's no doubt he'll be doing something down the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfooteddie johnsonchicago city councilchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson announces retirement
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Tentative agreement reach for Grayslake teachers on strike: Union
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Kanye says he may change his name to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys
Frustrated dad uses own radar gun to catch speeders
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
More TOP STORIES News