Roads closed in Old Town due to large police presence, SWAT response at Division and Wells

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 11:15PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a very large police presence, including a SWAT response, in Old Town Tuesday night.

Dozens of police cars with lights active were at the intersection of West Division and North Wells, blocking off the intersection.

Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication officials said Division is closed from Orleans to Wells, and Wells is closed from Division to Hill. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Chicago police confirmed that there is a SWAT response at the location, but have not released any further details about why there is such a large police presence in the area. They only said they did have SWAT officers responding to "an incident."

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago for updates.

