Chicago police: Teen boy, 13, missing from Back of the Yards neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old boy.

Darnell Meakens is missing from the 5400 block of south Damen Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to officials.

Meakens, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, was last seen wearing a light blue puffer coat, dark blue jeans and green high top sneakers. He has braces and frequents the areas near 35th Street and Paulina, and 42nd Street and St. Lawrence.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.
