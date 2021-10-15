Chicago city worker vaccine mandate takes effect as FOP pushback continues

WATCH: Political analyst weighs in on CPD vaccine mandate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11124966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A political analyst weighed in on the CPD vaccine mandate Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago employees must report their vaccination status, starting Friday.Various unions are handling the rules differently, including the Fraternal Order of Police, which vows to comply.The vaccine deadline is Friday, but the city says it will take them days to sort out who got the shots and who didn't.The worry was that many police officers would have to be sent home, leaving the city without officers. But they city says going through thousands of records will take time- and no one will be asked to go home or not allowed to work.This comes as the police union continues to threaten legal action against Mayor Lori Lightfoot's mandate. FOP president John Catanzara appeared on Fox News Thursday night and Mayor Lightfoot continues to press the deadline."We have a profession that nobody wants to work in," Catanzara said. "It gave us a little bit stronger position. You can't lay off or get rid of thousands of cops because you'll never replace them. We can't even replace what we've got now.""Once we understand that people have not complied with the simple request to say yes or no or that I'm going to take the testing option then yes we will be moving forward into no-pay status," Mayor Lightfoot said.Mayor Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady plan to hold an event on Chicago's latest vaccine imitative at the Erie Family Health Teen Center.Governor JB Pritzker said help is available if the city requests it."You can't just march national guard into the city without coordinating. You can't just march state police into the city without coordinating with the Chicago police department. So at every turn we have conversations with them," he said.But the mayor and police brass don't believe that will be necessary."Chicago police department will be fully staffed and ready to protect the citizens off this city," said Brian McDermott, Chief of Operations