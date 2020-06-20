Community & Events

Chicago Pride Fest 2020 goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Performances by KC Ortiz, Serendipity, Nick Jonas and more
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Pride Fest will look different this year.

The usual celebration had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still enjoy it online from home.

And there's a lot to celebrate including the recent landmark U.S Supreme Court ruling that protects LGBTQ workers from job discrimination.

RELATED: Chicago Pride 2020: Fun, fabulous celebration with ABC 7 Chicago

The Virtual Chicago Pride Fest will feature performances by KC Ortiz, Serendipity, Nick Jonas and others to raise funds for several groups, including Brave Space Alliance and the Center on Halsted.

You can livestream it from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday night.

For more information or to join the event virtually, visit https://pridefestchicago.com/.

ABC 7 Chicago is also putting together a television special hosted by Janet Davies and Terrell Brown that's sure to be FUN & FABULOUS! The special will be held June 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
