14, including 5 teens, face felony charges in mass arrests hours after Chicago Pride parade 2024

53 arrested, including 9 juveniles, in all early Monday morning, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fourteen people, including five teenagers, were charged with felonies, after mass arrests took place early Monday morning on the North Side, hours after the city's Pride parade.

Police said a total of 53 people were arrested, including nine juveniles, and four firearms were recovered. Six people were cited for obstructing traffic, six people cited for disorderly conduct and one person was cited for both obstructing traffic and disorderly conduct, police said. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Chicago Pride parade ended around 1 p.m. Sunday, and the mass arrests took place beginning at about 1:23 a.m. in the 3000-block of North Clark Street near Halsted in Lakeview, police said, meaning there was a 10- to 11-hour separation between Pride celebrations and these incidents.

People were reportedly jumping onto cars and throwing bottles at police.

CPD said 24 people were charged with various misdemeanors including reckless conduct, battery, assault, resisting or obstructing an officer, and criminal damage to property. Charges are still pending against two people, Chicago police said.

CPD identified the adults charged with felonies.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21. He was also cited for possessing a laser sight and silencer.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and disobeying a police officer's order.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault of a transit employee, resisting and having weapons on the CTA.

Chicory Williams, 18, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 and possessing less than 10 grams of cannabis.

Robin Hill, 20, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting.

Selena Seawood, 20, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and drinking alcohol in the public way.

Chyna Stevenson, 23, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer.

D Mario Gill, 26, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Kenyatta Head, 27, was charged with manufacturing any substance with intent.

Eric Spencer, 28, was charged with manufacturing/delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis, manufacturing any substance with intent and using cannabis in a public place.

Marvin Thompson, 28, was charged as an armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon as a felon. He was also charged with resisting/obstruction.

Jarvis Rice, 32, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon as a felon, manufacturing/delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis and resisting/obstruction. He was also cited for the annual gun offender registration and drinking alcohol in the public way.

Mellyssa Mack, 33, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer.

While the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade ended between 1 and 2 p.m., late in the day police flooded the area near Clark and Belmont for reports of people fighting on a bus. There were also multiple reports of people dancing on CTA buses and crowds moving on the side streets.

Video from Clark and Belmont around 1:30 a.m. shows the chaos as people partied into the night, long after Pride celebrations were over.

Neighborhood residents, business owners and officials said those arrested did not appear to have been Pride revelers. They said they took away from the celebratory atmosphere of the day.

