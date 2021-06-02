LGBTQ+ Pride

Mayor Lori Lightfoot break ground on AIDS Garden Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago breaks ground on AIDS garden

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined political and community leaders to officially break ground on the AIDS Garden Chicago.

It will be the city's first public park to memorialize the early days of Chicago's HIV epidemic and to honor those who continue to fight the disease today.

Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community

The two-and-a-half acre area is on Lake Michigan, at the original location of the historic Belmont Rocks, a space where the local gay community gathered between the 1960s and 1990s.

RELATED: LGBTQ+: Rainbow flag will fly at Daley Plaza for Pride Month

The garden's first phase was completed in late 2019 with the installation of its anchor piece, a 30-foot Keith Haring sculpture, "Self-Portrait."

The garden will include areas designed for reflection, education, honor and pride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolakeviewlgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelori lightfoot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
GMA producer Tony Morrison on ending HIV stigma
Illinoisans celebrate 'gender X' passport option
US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker
Arraygency talent agency champions LGBTQ+ diversity
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News