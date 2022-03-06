Chicago activists rally for 'abortion on demand and without apology' ahead of SCOTUS ruling

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Abortion rights supporters marched on Chicago's North Side Saturday.
"Extend full access to abortion and all reproductive care to everyone who needs it," said Linda Loew from Chicago for Abortion Rights. "We want access to abortion on demand and without apology."
The group, Chicago for Abortion Rights, has been demanding that the U.S. Supreme Court upholds Roe v. Wade.
The demonstration came as the court prepares to rule on a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.
