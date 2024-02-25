Pro-Palestinian protest causes road closures in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some streets are blocked to vehicle traffic in Downtown Sunday afternoon as Pro-Palestinian protestors moved through the area.

Hundreds of demonstrators holding Palestinian flags could be seen near Goethe Street and North State Parkway, in the Gold Coast neighborhood, and the surrounding area.

Chicago police officers could be seen standing by as the protestors marched through the streets. The group initially appeared to be walking eastbound.

