Chicago traffic blocked at Jackson Drive in the Loop

CHICAGO -- A pro-Palestinian protest is blocking traffic in downtown Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

The demonstrators are are gathered on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Jackson Drive in the Loop.

Traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is blocked in both directions.

Many protests like this have taken place in Chicago since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.