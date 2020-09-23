Breonna Taylor decision: Chicago protests held around city, Illinois National Guard on standby as 1 officer indicted

Kentucky officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Louisville Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.
After the announcement, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said "OEMC is monitoring the situation at this time, and the City of Chicago will take proper precautions to ensure public safety throughout the entire city."
Several protests are planned throughout the city: In Auburn Gresham beginning at St. Sabina Church, hosted by Father Michael Pfleger; in Millennium Park downtown; and in Palmer Square Park in Logan Square.
While the city and state have put the National Guard on standby, Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said they expect protests to remain peaceful. Lightfoot said the city is prepared if that should change, and that if bridges had to be raised or a curfew had to be put into effect, they would give residents at least one hour notice.
CTA said Green Line trains are bypassing the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT stop at the request of public safety officials. A protest is planned near CPD headquarters on 35th Street in Bronzeville.
[Station(s) Bypassed] Green Line trains are running, but not stopping at 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, at the request of public safety officials. Please use 29 State bus as alternative. More: https://t.co/qa9N0TQAlF— cta (@cta) September 23, 2020
People started gathering at St. Sabina around 5 p.m., and while the crowd was quiet they were obviously effected by the decision in Kentucky. Fr. Pfleger said the greater community needs to understand the depth of the pain Black people feel in the wake of this announcement.
"Yesterday we saw a man riding a horse on the Dan Ryan about kids being killed arrested. Today, three policemen that killed a woman walked away," he said. "That's the kind of country we live in, and that's why nobody believes anymore in the system. The system is broken, and the system needs to be dismantled to change."
The protest began with several speakers, then demonstrators marched to 79th and Racine to block traffic.
Marchers have blocked 79th/Racine and written #BreonnaTaylor’s name in red paint. pic.twitter.com/kcEOjQGze8— Eric Horng (@EricHorngABC7) September 23, 2020
Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Mayor Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, CPD Supt. David Brown, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and My Block My Hood My City founder Jamal Cole all spoke at a press conference about the charging decision Wednesday afternoon.
"The grand jury's lesser charge of a single officer does not address the loss of her life, not nearly. This is, simply put, a gross miscarriage of justice," Pritzker said.
Lightfoot spoke about the city's commitment to racial justice and racial equality in the wake of the decision.
"We will and we must continue to say her name. We will and we must continue to demand justice," she said. "Today's ruling will not distract us from continuing to pursue justice and righteous change."
She also called on Chicago residents to observe a moment of silence at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, be it in their homes or outside.
"Afterward, I encourage you to say her name," Lightfoot said. "And if you're so moved, share your expression on social media with the hashtag #SayHerName."
Preckwinkle also invoked the power of peaceful protest in the wake of the charging announcement.
"I ask everyone to stay focused. Protest, if you feel moved to do so. Peaceful protest is powerful," Preckwinkle said. "However, we cannot meet violence from the police with violence of our own. It gives ammunition to those who do not share our concern for racial justice. Your voice, your words, your vote matter."
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton spoke passionately about Taylor's death, about having a daughter the same age as her, and about living as a Black woman in America.
"The decision to only charge one officer with wanton endangerment is unacceptable," Stratton said. "It is hurtful, it is confusing, and it further illustrates how Black people are often dehumanized and disenfranchised by the criminal justice system. Today's decision is one more reason why Black women often do not feel protected."
"We will tell them that Breonna Taylor is all of us and any one of us," the lieutenant governor added. "She is me. We will continue to say her name.
My Block My Hood My City founder Jahmal Cole also announced a rally for Breonna Taylor and racial justice on Saturday as he spoke of the injustice in the charging decision.
"I got two black daughters, and I want them to be all they can be, right?" Cole said. "That shouldn't just be my aspiration, that should be reality."
Chicago police squad cars and even garbage trucks could be seen Wednesday in the city's downtown. The Illinois Restaurant Association is also warning businesses to stay alert in case of protests or possible looting in response to the Taylor decision.
Chicago experienced vandalism, looting and civil unrest twice this year, once after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and then again after Chicago police shot a man in Englewood.
Pritzker's office released a statement Tuesday night, saying, "The Governor and Mayor Lightfoot met this morning and are in regular communication and the Governor has spoken with leaders across the state. As the Governor has always said, all of the state's resources are available to municipalities if needed; this includes additional Illinois State Police troopers and the National Guard. The Governor is putting the Guard in a state of readiness to ensure they are available if municipalities request their assistance."
Louisville's mayor declared a state of emergency due to potential civil unrest expected in the wake of the announcement, hours after police there said they would restrict access in the city's downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.
Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.
ABC News obtained an email Wednesday from one of the officers involved in Taylor's shooting death, sent to his colleagues. It said, in part, "I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night. It's sad how the good guys are demonized, and criminals are canonized."
Large protests over Taylor's death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor's family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.
Her name was a prominent part of protests in Chicago after her death and the death of George Floyd in the spring.
Read the OEMC's full statement:
"The City of Chicago's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated in response to the news regarding the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, KY. For safety reasons, residents are being advised about potential activity throughout the city over the next few days and to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.
"The EOC is coordinating efforts with various city department and sister agencies on the response. The city has deployed more than 300 infrastructure assets citywide that have been strategically positioned by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Chicago Police Department and public safety partners to protect neighborhood commercial corridors and critical businesses in the event of potential public safety incidents.
"The OEMC will continue to monitor the situation and the City of Chicago will take proactive measures to ensure public safety throughout the city.
"To receive emergency alerts for updates on street closures and public transportation, subscribe to Chicago's text or email alert system at NotifyChicago.org or follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) on Facebook and Twitter @ChicagoOEMC."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.