USO Clark After Dark block party returns to River North for 15th year, supporting troops

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clark After Dark has returned to River North for its 15th year.

The annual block party supports the troops, benefitting programs for the USO.

Christopher Schmidt is the executive director of USO Illinois, and he joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

The party runs until 10 p.m. Thursday on Clark Street in River North.

