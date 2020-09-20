Chicago Proud: Oak Lawn community throws US Marine welcome home parade

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of people lined the streets of suburban Oak Lawn Saturday to welcome home a young Marine from serving his country.23-year-old Sgt. Jimmy Smolik is back home in Illinois after serving in Africa, Asia and Europe.Smolik enlisted in the Marines in 2015 shortly after graduating from St. Rita High School.Oak Lawn Trustee Tom Phelan said he came up with the idea for the parade after talking to Smolik's father, Scott.Phelan said he thought it would be a good way to bring the community together after most public celebrations have been canceled due to COVID-19.