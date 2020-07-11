ABC7's Cheryl Scott reads to children during Chicago Public Library's 'Live from the Library'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Cheryl Scott took a little time for storytelling with children on Friday.
Scott read the book "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" by Judi Barrett to children as part of the Chicago Public Library's "Live from the Library" series.
The series has also included stories from Michelle Obama, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and ABC7's very own Cheryl Burton.
For more information about the "Live from the Library" series, visit the Chicago Public Library Foundation's website.
