Education

Chicago Public Library extends hours at 11 locations to improve access for all Chicagoans

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Book lovers will have extra time at several Chicago Public Library branches starting Sunday.

Eleven libraries will be extending their hours on Sundays to provide services and resources, like free WIFI, for families in Chicago, the mayor's office announced Saturday.

Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Public Library said they have prioritized making the library services available seven days a week to remove barriers to access for all Chicagoans.

The extended hours at the 11 libraries means a total of 45 branches will now be open seven days a week between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"Especially during the pandemic, we have been working tirelessly to ensure our residents have access to the endless resources offered by our public libraries, free of charge," said Mayor Lightfoot. "By extending the hours of operation of 11 more CPL branches, we will be able to provide more of our communities with a safe space where they can take advantage of educational resources, free internet and other critical services seven days a week."

The 11 libraries include:

Austin-Irving,
Bucktown-Wicker Park,
Oriole Park,
Rogers Park,
Uptown,
West Town,
Canaryville,
Walker,
Bessie Coleman,
Greater Grand Crossing,
Hegewisch

"Every day is a day for learning. Chicagoans need and deserve access to information and technology every day of the week. Adding Sunday hours in libraries across the city is an important step in our commitment to equity and access," said CPL Commissioner Chris Brown. "Mayor Lightfoot's leadership and support for expanded Sunday hours has been instrumental in bringing this opportunity to all Chicagoans."

For more information on libraries' hours and locations, visit https://www.chipublib.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoaustinirving parkbucktownwicker parkoriole parkrogers parkuptownwest towngreater grand crossinghegewischinternetbookslori lightfootreading
