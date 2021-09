Mayor Lightfoot to reportedly name Pedro Martinez as new CPS CEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will announce its new CEO Wednesday and is expected to name a CPS alum who now works in San Antonio.According to the Chicago Sun-Times and WTTW , Mayor Lori Lightfoot has picked Pedro Martinez, 51-year-old superintendent of the San Antonio school district and a graduate of Benito Juarez High School.The position became vacant after CPS CEO Janice Jackson stepped down at the end of the last school year.Martinez inherits a district still sore and recovering from a teacher's strike and a district fraught with tension over COVID safety in schools.He would become the first Latino to lead the nation's third largest school system on a full-time basis. Nearly 50 percent of cps students identify as Latinx.Martinez has been the school superintendent in San Antonio since 2015. He also held a top position in the Reno, Nevada area.Martinez was also the CFO for CPS from 2003-2009 so he is no stranger to the districtAfter he graduated from Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, Martinez got his undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and received his MBA from DePaul.There were 25 applicants, but Martinez emerged as the frontrunner. Mayor Lightfoot is set to make the announcement at 9 a.m.